Wealth Quarterback LLC Buys Shares of 15,100 Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laffer Investments bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Visa from to in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Visa from $188.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.85.

Shares of V stock traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.57. The company had a trading volume of 15,703,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,083,916. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.07 and a 200 day moving average of $184.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $317.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,371 shares of company stock worth $6,489,589. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.