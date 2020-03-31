Wealth Quarterback LLC Invests $1.28 Million in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for 1.1% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN traded up $7.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $186.05. The company had a trading volume of 105,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,238. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $155.91 and a 1-year high of $232.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.04.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

