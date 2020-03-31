Wealth Quarterback LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 164,308 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. CVS Health makes up about 0.9% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.68. The company had a trading volume of 12,936,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,691,797. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $76.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.52 and its 200 day moving average is $68.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.16.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

