Wealth Quarterback LLC Makes New $291,000 Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 988 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 651.2% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.42.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST traded up $6.79 on Monday, reaching $291.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,392,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,773,552. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $304.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $125.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

