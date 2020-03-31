Wealth Quarterback LLC Makes New $349,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT traded up $6.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,724,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,697,254. The firm has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.93 and a 200 day moving average of $134.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Standpoint Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.11.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.