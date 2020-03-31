Wealth Quarterback LLC Makes New $411,000 Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 48,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,200,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,261,000 after purchasing an additional 291,954 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.95. The stock had a trading volume of 15,077,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,059,418. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

