Wealth Quarterback LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 target price (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,333.20.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN traded up $63.85 on Monday, reaching $1,963.95. 6,114,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,629,738. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,955.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1,845.07. The company has a market cap of $975.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.35, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

