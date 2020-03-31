Wealth Quarterback LLC Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,199 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000. Walmart makes up approximately 0.8% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after buying an additional 985,538 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $5.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.19. 9,733,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,352,858. The firm has a market cap of $310.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.42. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.79 and a fifty-two week high of $128.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walmart to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.23.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

