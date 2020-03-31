Wealth Quarterback LLC Purchases New Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 131,755 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.3% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,548,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 157,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Walt Disney from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.14.

DIS stock traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.80. 23,104,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,733,244. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

