Wealth Quarterback LLC Purchases Shares of 104,445 Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 104,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000. Altria Group makes up 0.8% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $37.31. 18,348,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,297,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.57. The company has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.39.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

