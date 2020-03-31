Wealth Quarterback LLC Purchases Shares of 9,352 Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.46. 5,300,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,401,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.11 and its 200-day moving average is $92.30.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.62.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $1,548,709. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

