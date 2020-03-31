Wealth Quarterback LLC Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,024 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 807,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,892,000 after purchasing an additional 318,519 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 631,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,209,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 89,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 337,614 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,682,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.32. 27,110,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,936,312. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $164.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cisco Systems from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.64.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

