Wealth Quarterback LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 1.5% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. CXI Advisors bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of USMV traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.37. 6,492,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3133 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

