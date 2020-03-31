Wealthquest Corp Sells 3,093 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealthquest Corp reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,728 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.2% of Wealthquest Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,049,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225,304 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,043,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,004,737,000 after buying an additional 153,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $7.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $254.81. 41,929,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,953,232. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,105.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.24 and a 200 day moving average of $270.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.98.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

