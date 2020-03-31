Wedbush Cuts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $73.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Texas Roadhouse from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.38.

Shares of TXRH traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.22. The company had a trading volume of 916,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,859. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $72.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $725.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,787,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

