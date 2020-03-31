Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BancFirst (BANF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BancFirst (NASDAQ: BANF):

3/18/2020 – BancFirst was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

3/18/2020 – BancFirst was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

3/14/2020 – BancFirst was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/10/2020 – BancFirst was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

1/31/2020 – BancFirst was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

BancFirst stock traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, reaching $32.37. 12,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,126. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $63.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.08.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $109.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.60 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 31.07%.

In related news, insider Ken Starks acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $36,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,430. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Seat sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,440 shares of company stock valued at $619,939. Company insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in BancFirst by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BancFirst in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in BancFirst by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst in the third quarter valued at about $2,400,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in BancFirst by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 35.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

