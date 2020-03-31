Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Weight Watchers International from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Weight Watchers International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised Weight Watchers International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Weight Watchers International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.75.

WW stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,465. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.29. Weight Watchers International has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.33.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $332.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.39 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weight Watchers International will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 48,294.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 193,178 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the third quarter worth about $7,650,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the third quarter worth about $1,034,000. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the fourth quarter worth about $3,205,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

