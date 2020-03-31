Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Shares Down 6.6%

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)’s stock price traded down 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.10, 5,652,077 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 5,921,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

WES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average is $18.64.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $723.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, CEO Michael Ure bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Crane purchased 340,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,909.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 499,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,250.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 562.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,306,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

