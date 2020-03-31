Westshore Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.0% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 357,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.62. The stock had a trading volume of 14,230,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,936,312. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

