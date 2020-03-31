Westshore Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,367,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 81,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,301,000 after buying an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 62,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,524,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $526,000.

IWM traded down $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.40. 3,067,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,820,572. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.4199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

