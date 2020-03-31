Westshore Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 21,328.6% during the 4th quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298,600 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,440,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,781,606. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.67. The company has a market capitalization of $161.52 billion, a PE ratio of 58.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $316.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,160 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,957. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.27.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

