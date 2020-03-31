Westshore Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 4.3% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

IWD stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,841. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.14. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $138.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.7935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

