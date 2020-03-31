Westshore Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,228,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.82. 7,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,441. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $45.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average is $40.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%.

