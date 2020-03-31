Westshore Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 32,178 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 64,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 15,360 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.93. 7,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,556. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average is $29.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.399 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

