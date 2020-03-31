Westshore Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.46. 17,948,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,666,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.65.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

