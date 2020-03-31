Westshore Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 164,786 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 164,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,290,000. United Parcel Service makes up about 21.2% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,843,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,728,422. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The firm has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.49.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down previously from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.79.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

