Westshore Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 312 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 312 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. Amazon.com accounts for 0.6% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $11.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,975.62. 3,120,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,629,738. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,955.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,845.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,185.95. The company has a market cap of $977.67 billion, a PE ratio of 85.86, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,480.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,440.00 target price (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,333.20.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.