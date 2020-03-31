Westshore Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 4,924 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $639,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 344,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,676 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 293,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,945,000 after acquiring an additional 54,845 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,270,711. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.47 and a 200-day moving average of $81.74. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The firm has a market cap of $107.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.