Westshore Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 5,336 Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 1,372.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 369.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.81.

ETN stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,858,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $105.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

