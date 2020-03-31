Westshore Wealth LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,892,000 after buying an additional 126,926 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 37,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $655,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 76,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.07. 2,918,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,717,391. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $46.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.16.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

