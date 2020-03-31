Westshore Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 1,943,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,854,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 973,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,626,000 after purchasing an additional 100,588 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,156,000. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 680,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 533,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,643,000 after purchasing an additional 17,067 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.26. 1,400,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,782,824. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $56.27 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.86 and a 200 day moving average of $91.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.5965 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.