Westshore Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for 6.6% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Westshore Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.46% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $894,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 170,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,092. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.60. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $74.23.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

