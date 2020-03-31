Westshore Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,674 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,674 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,067 shares of company stock worth $17,392,181 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,907,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,165,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.75. The company has a market capitalization of $481.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

