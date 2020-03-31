Westshore Wealth LLC Invests $206,000 in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 492 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Tesla by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total transaction of $3,567,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,723.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total value of $76,141.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,844 shares in the company, valued at $5,504,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,536 shares of company stock valued at $75,305,782. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $24.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $526.44. 12,938,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,564,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $968.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $668.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $447.18. The company has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a PE ratio of -103.83, a P/E/G ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra upgraded Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tesla from $612.00 to $684.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Tesla from $455.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.91.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

