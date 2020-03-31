Westshore Wealth LLC Invests $389,000 in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,038 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LYFT during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LYFT by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,426 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LYFT by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,629,130 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $66,534,000 after buying an additional 831,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in LYFT by 1,315.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 53,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in LYFT by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,348 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

In other LYFT news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $25,725.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $609,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,722 shares of company stock valued at $951,261.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,787,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,349,138. LYFT Inc has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $88.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.03. LYFT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 167.96%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.49 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LYFT Inc will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LYFT from $54.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of LYFT from $64.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

