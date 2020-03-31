Westshore Wealth LLC Invests $393,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,964 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,818,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,538 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,684.2% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,193,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Bank LTD. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,586,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.62 on Tuesday, hitting $237.77. The company had a trading volume of 461,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,184,770. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

