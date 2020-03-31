Westshore Wealth LLC Invests $462,000 in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,470,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,189,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMC. Cfra lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,699. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.88 and a 200-day moving average of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 43.58%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

