Westshore Wealth LLC Makes New $540,000 Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.66. The company had a trading volume of 927,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,851,192. The company has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day moving average is $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on USB shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

