Westshore Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 203,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.89. 38,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,089. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.9467 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.