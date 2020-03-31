Westshore Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,788. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.73. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.68 and a fifty-two week high of $173.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.9947 dividend. This is an increase from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.