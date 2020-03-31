Westshore Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 65,417 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 65,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11,384.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,030,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,208 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,609,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,923,000 after purchasing an additional 793,883 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,124,000 after acquiring an additional 484,968 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,464,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,080,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,547,000 after acquiring an additional 400,316 shares during the last quarter.

IWR stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,777. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.266 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

