Westshore Wealth LLC Takes $442,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 72.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,121,000 after buying an additional 34,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 292,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,824,000 after buying an additional 42,002 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.48. 731,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,661,245. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.85. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $159.37.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

