Westshore Wealth LLC Takes $463,000 Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FISV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.07.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at $49,062,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.95. 2,636,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,650,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.61 and its 200 day moving average is $110.59.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

