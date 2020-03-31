Westshore Wealth LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 193 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 371,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $18,650,531.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,648,231 shares of company stock worth $308,095,655. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $18.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,164.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,806. The firm has a market cap of $763.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,315.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,319.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 52.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,340.00 price target (down from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,574.90.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

