Westshore Wealth LLC Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000. Starbucks accounts for about 0.6% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,425,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,554,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.05 and its 200-day moving average is $84.35. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.72.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.