WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $222.56.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on WEX from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised WEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on WEX from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

NYSE WEX traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $108.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,851. WEX has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $236.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. WEX had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $440.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WEX will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total value of $2,953,102.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

