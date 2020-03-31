William E. Ford Acquires 20,000 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Stock

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Director William E. Ford purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,169,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,254.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE INFO traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.86. 3,699,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,372. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.46.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

INFO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on IHS Markit from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on IHS Markit from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IHS Markit from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,505,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,319,000 after purchasing an additional 128,396 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,568,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,017,000 after purchasing an additional 309,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,705,000 after purchasing an additional 239,314 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,676,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,726,000 after purchasing an additional 981,960 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in IHS Markit by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,019,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,870,000 after acquiring an additional 654,205 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.