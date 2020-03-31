Winpak Ltd. (WPK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of Winpak stock traded up C$3.01 on Monday, hitting C$42.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 9.42. Winpak has a 1 year low of C$33.11 and a 1 year high of C$49.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$286.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$293.18 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Winpak will post 1.7333405 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Winpak from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Winpak from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Winpak from C$49.00 to C$47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Winpak from C$55.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Winpak currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$48.83.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Machinery. The company offers medical packaging products, including thermoforming films, pre-made cups, lidding films, die-cut lids, pouches, central supply room wraps and draping films, and packaging machinery; pharmaceutical packaging products, such as blister foils, pouch stock products, child-resistant blister lidding products, and cold form laminates; and laminations for pouches and lidding applications for personal care products, such as cosmetics, skin creams, and shampoos.

