World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Trading 3.3% Higher

World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)’s stock price rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.98 and last traded at $24.44, approximately 17,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,067,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

INT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. World Fuel Services’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.34%.

World Fuel Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 504.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in World Fuel Services by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 486.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 733.3% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT)

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

