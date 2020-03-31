Zacks: Analysts Anticipate East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Announce $1.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will announce $1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.18. East West Bancorp also posted earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $4.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow East West Bancorp.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EWBC. TheStreet downgraded East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

In related news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $305,770.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,217.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $102,399.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,869.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,098 shares of company stock valued at $533,193. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,170,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after acquiring an additional 179,203 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 22.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 19.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EWBC traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.86. 216,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,977. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Read More: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.